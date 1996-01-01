3. Acids and Bases
pKa
Using your knowledge of important pKa values, estimate the pKa value of the indicated proton and explain your choice.
pKa = 16; The indicated proton is part of a hydroxyl group, so its pKa is that of an alcohol.
pKa = −2; The emphasized proton is part of O+—H.
pKa = 5; The indicated proton belongs to the carboxylic acid functional group.
pKa = 20; The hydrogen emphasized is attached to an α-carbon.