21. Enolate Chemistry:Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon
Haloform Reaction
21. Enolate Chemistry:Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon Haloform Reaction
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The haloform reaction involves the conversion of methyl ketone to carboxylate ion and haloform. Why do only methyl ketones form haloforms?
The haloform reaction involves the conversion of methyl ketone to carboxylate ion and haloform. Why do only methyl ketones form haloforms?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Because of the less steric hindrance of the methyl group, only methyl ketones can form a haloform.
B
Because of their higher electrophilicity, only methyl ketones can form a haloform.
C
Because only methyl can have three halogen atoms on its α-carbon to form a good leaving group, only methyl ketones can form a haloform.
D
None of these.