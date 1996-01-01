8. Elimination Reactions
E2 Mechanism
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the major elimination product of the E2 reaction between (3 R, 4R)-3-chloro-4-methylhexane and sodium methoxide. If any stereoisomers are possible, specify which stereoisomers are produced.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D