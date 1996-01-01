8. Elimination Reactions
E2 Mechanism
8. Elimination Reactions E2 Mechanism
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Explain why an alkyne is formed rather than a cumulated diene in the reaction shown below.
Explain why an alkyne is formed rather than a cumulated diene in the reaction shown below.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Due to the steric hindrance, the formation of the alkyne is more feasible than the formation of the cumulated diene.
B
Due to the use of a bulky base, the formation of the alkyne is more feasible than the formation of the cumulated diene.
C
Due to the higher electronegativity of an sp2 carbon, the transition state for the formation of the alkyne is more stable than the transition state for the formation of the cumulated diene.
D
Due to the lack of an sp3 β-hydrogen, the formation of cumulated diene is not possible.