5. Chirality
Enantiomers vs. Diastereomers
5. Chirality Enantiomers vs. Diastereomers
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
Amphetamine is an FDA-approved drug used to treat attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
a. How many stereoisomers does amphetamine have?
b. What is the configuration of each of the asymmetric centers in the stereoisomer shown here?
Amphetamine is an FDA-approved drug used to treat attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
a. How many stereoisomers does amphetamine have?
b. What is the configuration of each of the asymmetric centers in the stereoisomer shown here?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. Two stereoisomers
b. The given stereoisomer has S configuration.
b. The given stereoisomer has S configuration.
B
a. Four stereoisomers
b. The given stereoisomer has S configuration.
b. The given stereoisomer has S configuration.
C
a. Two stereoisomers
b. The given stereoisomer has R configuration.
b. The given stereoisomer has R configuration.
D
a. Four stereoisomers
b. The given stereoisomer has R configuration.
b. The given stereoisomer has R configuration.