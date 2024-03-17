10. Addition Reactions
Hydroboration
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
Starting from 3-ethylhex-1-yne, the alcohol 3-ethylhexan-3-ol can be prepared. Two other alcohols can be formed from the same starting material. Draw the structures of the two other alcohols that can be produced.
