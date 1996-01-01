10. Addition Reactions
Hydroboration
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
Show the product(s) of the hydroboration–oxidation reaction below. [The given molecule, while perhaps more complex than any you have seen previously, is, in the presence of borane, simply an alkene. The other functional groups and abbreviations present may be ignored.]
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D