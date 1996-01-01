3. Acids and Bases
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write the form that predominates when each of the following compounds is added to a solution with a pH = 6.5:
(i) CH2BrCOOH (pKa = 2.86)
(ii) NH4+ (pKa = 9.40)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i): CH2BrCOOH
(ii): NH4+
B
(i): CH2BrCOO−
(ii): NH4+
C
(i): CH2BrCOOH
(ii): NH3
D
(i): CH2BrCOO−
(ii): NH3
