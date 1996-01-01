3. Acids and Bases
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using the given equilibrium constant value, identify the strongest acid and the strongest base in the given reaction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Strongest acid: pyrrolidin-1-ium
B
Strongest acid: hydrogen bromide
C
Strongest acid: hydrogen bromide
D
Strongest acid: hydrogen bromide
