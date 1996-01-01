11. Radical Reactions
Free Radical Halogenation
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Without any knowledge of the mechanism for following substitution reaction:
Predict the ratio of the products formed for the reaction (in whole numbers) based on random statistical distribution when iodine (I) replaces hydrogen (H) in isopentane (C5H12).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
65:28:7
B
45:32:23
C
35:27:38
D
75:17:8