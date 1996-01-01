1. A Review of General Chemistry
Molecular Orbitals
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Explain why the diagram below does not accurately represent the molecular orbital ψ2 of hexa−1,3,5−triene.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The diagram depicts an incorrect number of nodes.
B
The diagram does not show a phase change in the last orbital.
C
The diagram depicts an incorrect number of molecular orbitals.
D
The diagram provided is not symmetrical.