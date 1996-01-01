1. A Review of General Chemistry
Molecular Orbitals
1. A Review of General Chemistry Molecular Orbitals
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Explain the cause of the rotational behaviors around the C−C bond in propane, which has a free rotation, and around the C=C bond in propene, which has an extremely high rotational barrier.
Explain the cause of the rotational behaviors around the C−C bond in propane, which has a free rotation, and around the C=C bond in propene, which has an extremely high rotational barrier.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The free rotation of the C−C bond in propane is due to the single sigma bond, while the high rotational barrier of the C=C bond in propene is due to the presence of a pi bond and steric hindrance from the attached methyl group.
B
The free rotation of the C−C bond in propane is due to the single sigma bond, while the high rotational barrier of the C=C bond in propene is due to the presence of a single sigma bond and steric hindrance from the attached methyl group.
C
The free rotation of the C−C bond in propane is due to the single pi bond, while the high rotational barrier of the C=C bond in propene is due to a single sigma bond.
D
The free rotation of the C−C bond in propane is due to the single sigma bond, while the high rotational barrier of the C=C bond in propene is due to double sigma bonds.