5. Chirality
Meso Compound
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Although the following molecule contains atoms with four different groups attached, why is it not chiral?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The atom is not chiral because it is cyclic.
B
The atom is not chiral because it has more than one chiral center.
C
The atom is not chiral because it does not have a chiral center.
D
The atom is not chiral because it has a plane of symmetry.