5. Chirality
Meso Compound
5. Chirality Meso Compound
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Classify the following compounds as chiral or achiral.
a. (2S,3S)-2-bromo-3-chloropentane
b. (3R,4S)-3,4-dichlorohexane
Try to keep your drawing as symmetric as possible and mark any stereocenters with an asterisk (*). Indicate if a compound is meso. You can draw Fischer projections if that's preferable.
