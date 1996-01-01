7. Substitution Reactions
SN2 Reaction
7. Substitution Reactions SN2 Reaction
44PRACTICE PROBLEM
How can 1-propanol be converted to become the ion shown below?
How can 1-propanol be converted to become the ion shown below?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1-propanol undergoes an SN1 reaction with a strong acid to form a carbocation, which then reacts with trimethylamine, leading to the given ion.
B
1-propanol undergoes an SN2 reaction with a strong acid to become an alkyl halide, which then reacts with dimethylamine in a nucleophilic substitution to form the given ion.
C
1-propanol is dehydrated under acidic conditions to form propene in an E1 reaction, which then reacts with ethylamine, yielding the given ion.
D
1-propanol reacts with aniline in the presence of a dehydrating agent, attempting an SN2 reaction and forming the given ion.