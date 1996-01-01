3. Acids and Bases
Ranking Acidity
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
(i) Pick out the stronger acid among the following.
(ii) Which structural feature(s) you analyzed?
(Hint: draw the conjugate base first)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) Structure (a) is the stronger acid.
(ii) Electronegativity.
B
(i) Structure (b) is the stronger acid.
(ii) Resonance.
C
(i) Structure (a) is the stronger acid.
(ii) Resonance.
D
(i) Structure (b) is the stronger acid.
(ii) Hybridization.
