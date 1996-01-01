3. Acids and Bases
Ranking Acidity
51PRACTICE PROBLEM
Observe the increasing order of acidity of the following compounds.
a. What effect does bromine, an electronegative atom, have on the acidity of a carboxylic acid?
b. How does the substituent position influence the acidity of a carboxylic acid?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. Electronegative atom (Br) withdraws electron inductively and increases the acidity of carboxylic acid
b. The closer an electron-donating group is to the carboxylic acid, the more acidic it will be.
b. The closer an electron-donating group is to the carboxylic acid, the more acidic it will be.
B
a. Electronegative atom (Br) donates electrons inductively and increases the acidity of carboxylic acid
b. The closer an electron-donating group is to the carboxylic acid, the more acidic it will be.
b. The closer an electron-donating group is to the carboxylic acid, the more acidic it will be.
C
a. Electronegative atom (Br) withdraws electron inductively and increases the acidity of carboxylic acid
b. The closer an electron-withdrawing group to a carboxylic acid, the more acidic the compound will be..
b. The closer an electron-withdrawing group to a carboxylic acid, the more acidic the compound will be..
D
a. Electronegative atom (Br) donates electrons inductively and increases the acidity of carboxylic acid
b. The closer an electron-withdrawing group is to the carboxylic acid, the less acidic it will be.
b. The closer an electron-withdrawing group is to the carboxylic acid, the less acidic it will be.