13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Oxidizing Agent
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
Although NMO is introduced as a solution to a green chemistry problem, it still poses a risk as it creates additional problems. What is the problem, and how might it be solved?
A
NMO produces additional toxic waste;
Add more NMO so that it would dilute the waste.
B
NMO reduces the regenerated OsO4.;
Replace NMO with more reactive co-oxidants.
C
NMO produces additional toxic waste;
Replace NMO with benign co-oxidants such as H2O2.
D
NMO would reduce the OsO4;
Replace NMO with less reactive co-oxidants such as H2O2.