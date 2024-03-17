1. A Review of General Chemistry
Electronegativity
51PRACTICE PROBLEM
The potential maps for BeH2, H2, and HCl are shown below.
(i) Identify the polar compound/s.
(ii) Justify why BeH2 has the largest hydrogen.
(iii) Identify the compound with the hydrogen that will have the most attraction to a negative charge.
