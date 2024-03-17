Organic Chemistry
Determine the direction of the dipole moment in sesquifulvalene. Why is it pointing in that direction?
The dipole moment of sesquifulvalene points to the direction of the seven-membered ring because the movement of the two electrons in the double bond towards the seven-membered ring creates two antiaromatic rings.
The dipole moment of sesquifulvalene points to the direction of the five-membered ring because the movement of the two electrons in the double bond towards the seven-membered ring creates two antiaromatic rings.
The dipole moment of sesquifulvalene points to the direction of the five-membered ring because the movement of the two electrons in the double bond towards the five-membered ring creates two aromatic rings.
The dipole moment of sesquifulvalene points to the direction of the seven-membered ring because the movement of the two electrons in the double bond toward the five-membered ring creates two aromatic rings.