13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Oxidizing and Reducing Agents
46PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify whether or not the reactant in the reaction shown below is oxidized. Explain your answer.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reactant is oxidized because the C–C π bond was not broken.
B
The reactant is oxidized because the C–C π bond was not broken, and the molecule gained a C–Br bond.
C
The molecule is oxidized because it gained a C–Br bond and lost a C–H bond.
D
The reactant is not oxidized.