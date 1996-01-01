4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Chair Flip
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the error in the flipped chair conformation on the right considering the original chair conformation shown on the left. Note that the viewing angle does not change in this comparison.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The error in the flipped chair conformation is the placement of the R group on the wrong carbon.
B
The error in the flipped chair conformation is a change in the orientation of the R group from down to up.
C
The errors in the flipped chair conformations include both the placement of the R group on the wrong carbon and a change in the R group's orientation from down to up.
D
The flipped chair conformation does not have any errors and accurately reflects the original chair conformation.