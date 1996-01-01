6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Carbocation Stability
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Explain why a tertiary butyl cation is more stable than an isopropyl cation.
A
Tertiary butyl carbocation is more stable because of a greater resonance effect.
B
The tertiary butyl carbocation is more stable due to stronger steric effects.
C
Greater hyperconjugation through C—H sigma bonds in tertiary butyl carbocation makes it more stable.
D
No hyperconjugation through C—H sigma bonds in tertiary butyl carbocation makes it more stable.