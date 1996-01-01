6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Carbocation Stability
6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics Carbocation Stability
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Most compounds containing the benzyl group produce a peak at m/z 91 corresponding to the tropylium ion.
Explain why tropylium cation is very stable.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The stability of the tropylium cation is due to the resonance that results in the positive charge being stabilized over five carbon atoms.
B
The stability of the tropylium cation is due to the resonance that results in the positive charge being stabilized over six carbon atoms.
C
The stability of the tropylium cation is due to the resonance that results in the positive charge being stabilized over seven carbon atoms.
D
The stability of the tropylium cation is due to the resonance that results in an unpaired electron being stabilized over seven carbon atoms.