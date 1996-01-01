2. Molecular Representations
Functional Groups
2. Molecular Representations Functional Groups
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw all the possible isomers with the molecular formula C4H9Cl, and determine how many are:
a. Primary (1°) alkyl halides.
b. Secondary (2°) alkyl halides.
c. Tertiary (3°) alkyl halides.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
primary (1°) = 2
secondary (2°) = 1
tertiary (3°) = 1
B
primary (1°) = 1
secondary (2°) = 1
tertiary (3°) = 1
C
primary (1°) = 1
secondary (2°) = 2
tertiary (3°) = 1
D
primary (1°) = 3
secondary (2°) = 1
tertiary (3°) = 2