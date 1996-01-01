2. Molecular Representations
Functional Groups
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the line-angle structure of cyclohex-3-ene-1-carboxylic acid given below, and answer the following:
(a) How many carbons are there in the molecule?
(b) Identify the marked carbons as 1°, 2°, 3°, or 4°.
(c) How many hydrogen atoms are bonded to the marked carbon?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) Ten
(b) 4°
(c) None
B
(a) Ten
(b) 3°
(c) Ten
C
(a) Seven
(b) 3°
(c) One
D
(a) Seven
(b) 2°
(c) Two
