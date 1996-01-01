4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Alkyl Groups
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
An alkyl group with four carbons can exist in four different forms. Draw these alkyl groups to identify the degree of substitution as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°), of the head carbon atom.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D