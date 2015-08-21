11. Radical Reactions
Calculating Radical Yields
11. Radical Reactions Calculating Radical Yields
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Free radical monochlorination of 3,3-diethylpentane produces 71.69% 2-chloro-3,3-diethylpentane and 28.31% 1-chloro-3,3-diethylpentane. Using the given data, calculate how much easier it is to remove a secondary hydrogen than a primary hydrogen.
Free radical monochlorination of 3,3-diethylpentane produces 71.69% 2-chloro-3,3-diethylpentane and 28.31% 1-chloro-3,3-diethylpentane. Using the given data, calculate how much easier it is to remove a secondary hydrogen than a primary hydrogen.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Secondary hydrogen is removed 3.8 times more easily than primary hydrogen.
B
Secondary hydrogen is removed 5 times more easily than primary hydrogen.
C
Secondary hydrogen is removed 8.5 times more easily than primary hydrogen.
D
Secondary hydrogen is removed 5.8 times more easily than primary hydrogen.