A chemist performed monochlorination of 3-ethylpentane at room temperature to find out the relative ease of removing a hydrogen atom from a primary, a secondary, and a tertiary carbon. He observed that 24.46% of the product was 1-chloro-3-ethylpentane, 61.96% was 2-chloro-3-ethylpentane, and 13.58% was 3-chloro-3-ethylpentane. Using the given data, determine the relative ease of removing each kind of hydrogen atom.