11. Radical Reactions
Calculating Radical Yields
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A chemist performed monochlorination of 3-ethylpentane at room temperature to find out the relative ease of removing a hydrogen atom from a primary, a secondary, and a tertiary carbon. He observed that 24.46% of the product was 1-chloro-3-ethylpentane, 61.96% was 2-chloro-3-ethylpentane, and 13.58% was 3-chloro-3-ethylpentane. Using the given data, determine the relative ease of removing each kind of hydrogen atom.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The tertiary hydrogen is removed 10 times more easily than primary hydrogen and the secondary hydrogen is removed 5 times more easily than primary hydrogen.
B
The tertiary hydrogen is removed 5 times more easily than primary hydrogen and the secondary hydrogen is removed 3.8 times more easily than primary hydrogen.
C
The tertiary hydrogen is removed 8.5 times more easily than primary hydrogen and the secondary hydrogen is removed 4 times more easily than primary hydrogen.
D
The tertiary hydrogen is removed 3 times more easily than primary hydrogen and the secondary hydrogen is removed 2 times more easily than primary hydrogen.