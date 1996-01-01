3. Acids and Bases
Ranking Acidity
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
Explain why FCH2COOH is more acidic than ICH2COOH if HF is less acidic than HI.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Fluorine stabilizes the conjugate base of FCH2COOH by a stronger electron-withdrawing effect
B
Iodine stabilizes the conjugate base of ICH2COOH by a stronger electron-withdrawing effect
C
Fluorine stabilizes the conjugate base of FCH2COOH by a stronger mesomeric effect
D
Iodine stabilizes the conjugate base of ICH2COOH by a stronger mesomeric effect