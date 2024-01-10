5. Chirality
Calculations with Enantiomeric Percentages
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Limonene is a volatile liquid found in citrus fruits. The (R)-enantiomer is used as a flavoring agent in foods and fragrances in the cosmetic industry. Pure (R)-Limonene has a specific rotation ([α]D) of +115.0°. Predict the specific rotation of a mixture that contains 82% R and 18% S.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
64.0°
B
96.6°
C
180°
D
73.6°