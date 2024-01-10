5. Chirality
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Thalidomide is a drug used to treat cancer, several skin disorders, and particular complications caused by human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The (–)-isomer is the biologically active form of thalidomide. A sample of a mixture of thalidomide has a specific rotation of [α]D = –45.1°. Using the specific rotation of the pure enantiomer below, determine the ratio of (+)- to (–)-thalidomide in the sample.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(+)- : (–)- = 14 : 86
B
(+)- : (–)- = 86 : 14
C
(+)- : (–)- = 27 : 73
D
(+)- : (–)- = 73 : 27