4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes Naming Alkenes
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Name the following compounds systematically.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i): cyclohexene
(ii): 1,2-dimethylcyclopentene
B
(i): cyclohexa-1,4-diene
(ii): 1,6-dimethylcyclohexa-1,3-diene
C
(i): cyclohexa-1,3-diene
(ii): 1,2-dimethylcyclopenta-1,3-diene
D
(i): cyclohexa-1,4-diene
(ii): 1,5-dimethylcyclopenta-1,3-diene
