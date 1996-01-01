4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Cis vs Trans
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the given compounds can show cis-trans isomerism? Draw the structures of the isomers for the ones that can and write the full names using E-Z nomenclature.
a. 1-Bromo-2-methylpenta-1,3-diene
b. 2,3-Dibromopent-2-ene
