22. Condensation Chemistry
Condensation Reactions
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
Is the following statement correct or incorrect?
People with type O blood can receive blood from anyone, but they cannot donate blood to everyone because this blood type lacks a specific sugar component.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The statement is correct.
B
The statement is incorrect.