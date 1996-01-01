5. Chirality
Meso Compound
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Each chiral center in a meso compound will always have opposing absolute configurations. As a result, a meso compound will always have an (R,S) or (S,R) configuration but never an (R,R) or (S,S). Why?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A meso compound will always have an (R,S) or (S,R) configuration because of its plane of symmetry.
B
A meso compound will always have an (R,S) or (S,R) configuration because it is chiral.
C
A meso compound will always have an (R,S) or (S,R) configuration because it only has one stereoisomer.
D
A meso compound will always have an (R,S) or (S,R) configuration because of its substituents.