5. Chirality
Meso Compound
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify whether a meso compound is a possible stereoisomer of the following compounds.
a. 2,4-dibromopentane
b. 1,3-dibromocyclopentane
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. Has a meso compound.
B
a. Does not has a meso compound.
C
a. Does not has a meso compound.
D
a. Has a meso compound.
