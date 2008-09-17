10. Addition Reactions
Alkyne Hydroboration
52PRACTICE PROBLEM
An unknown alkene reacts with three equivalents of hydrogen gas (H2) to give isopropylcyclohexane in the presence of a platinum catalyst. Deduce the structure of the unknown alkene if the following are the products obtained when it is ozonized and reduced.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D