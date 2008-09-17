10. Addition Reactions
Alkyne Hydroboration
51PRACTICE PROBLEM
An unknown compound X absorbs 5 equivalents of hydrogen to give n-butylcyclopentane when it is treated with hydrogen gas in the presence of a platinum catalyst. The following products are obtained when X is treated with an excess of ozone, followed by dimethyl sulfide and water.
Propose a structure for the unknown compound X. Is there any uncertainty in the structure that you proposed?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The position of the triple bond in the proposed structure is not certain.
B
The position of the double bonds in the proposed structure is not certain.
C
Whether the alkene is cis or trans is not certain.
D
Whether compound X has a triple bond is not certain.