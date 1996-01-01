15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
Infrared Spectroscopy
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the bond in each pair that absorbs at a lower wavenumber:
i) the C=O stretch in butan-2-one or the C=O stretch in but-3-en-2-one
ii) the C=O stretch of a ketone or the C=O stretch of an ester
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) the C=O stretch in butan-2-one; ii) the C=O stretch of an ester
B
i) the C=O stretch in but-3-en-2-one; ii) the C=O stretch of a ketone
C
i) the C=O stretch in butan-2-one; ii) the C=O stretch of a ketone
D
i) the C=O stretch in but-3-en-2-one; ii) the C=O stretch of an ester