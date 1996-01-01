3. Acids and Bases
Acid Base Equilibrium
Acid Base Equilibrium
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the bases given below are able to deprotonate propanoic acid (pKa = 4.88) in an acid-base reaction that favors the formation of products?
(i) CH3O− (pKa of CH3OH = 15.9)
(ii) NH3 (pKa of NH4+ = 9.4)
(iii) CH3C≡C− (pKa of CH3C≡CH = 25)
(iv) CH3CH2OH (pKa of CH3CH2OH2+ = −2.5)
(v) H2O (pKa of H3O+ = −1.7)
(vi) Br− (pKa of HBr = −9)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i), (ii), (iii), (iv), (v) and (vi)
B
(i), (ii), (ii) and (vi)
C
(i), (iii), (v) and (vi)
D
(i), (ii) and (iii)