Which of the bases given below are able to deprotonate propanoic acid (pK a = 4.88) in an acid-base reaction that favors the formation of products?

(i) CH 3 O− (pK a of CH 3 OH = 15.9)

(ii) NH 3 (pK a of NH 4 + = 9.4)

(iii) CH 3 C≡C− (pK a of CH 3 C≡CH = 25)

(iv) CH 3 CH 2 OH (pK a of CH 3 CH 2 OH 2 + = −2.5)

(v) H 2 O (pK a of H 3 O+ = −1.7)

(vi) Br− (pK a of HBr = −9)

