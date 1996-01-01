3. Acids and Bases
Acid Base Equilibrium
3. Acids and Bases Acid Base Equilibrium
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Does ethanol behave as an acid or a base in the following chemical reaction?
(pKa of ethanol and ethylamine are 15 and 40 respectively)
CH3CH2OH + CH3CH2NH2 →
Does ethanol behave as an acid or a base in the following chemical reaction?
(pKa of ethanol and ethylamine are 15 and 40 respectively)
CH3CH2OH + CH3CH2NH2 →
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Acid
B
Base
C
Both acid and base
D
Can't be determined from the information given in the question text.