25. Phenols
Phenol Acidity
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Bromothymol blue forms a green solution when dissolved in water but turns blue if KOtBu is added to the solution. Explain.
A
KOtBu acts as an acid because it is the conjugate base of an alcohol that is a stronger acid than bromothymol blue, protonating it and transforming it to its blue form.
B
KOtBu acts as a nucleophile that severs the C-O bond on its yellow form and transforms it to its blue form.
C
KOtBu acts as a nucleophile that forms the carbonyl bond to transform it into its blue form.
D
KOtBu acts as a base because it is the conjugate base of an alcohol that is a weaker acid than bromothymol blue, deprotonating it and transforming it to its blue form.