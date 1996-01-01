7. Substitution Reactions
SN2 Reaction
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
In an SN2 reaction, sort the given alkyl chlorides from most to least reactive: 1-chloro-3-methylhexane, 1-chloro-2-methylhexane, 2-chloro-2-methylhexane, and 1-chloroheptane.
A
1-chloroheptane > 2-chloro-2-methylhexane > 1-chloro-3-methylhexane > 1-chloro-2-methylhexane
B
1-chloroheptane > 1-chloro-3-methylhexane > 1-chloro-2-methylhexane > 2-chloro-2-methylhexane
C
1-chloro-2-methylhexane > 1-chloroheptane > 2-chloro-2-methylhexane > 1-chloro-3-methylhexane
D
2-chloro-2-methylhexane > 1-chloro-2-methylhexane > 1-chloro-3-methylhexane > 1-chloroheptane