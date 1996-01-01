7. Substitution Reactions
SN2 Reaction
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using (R)-1-deuterio-1-hexanol as the starting material, how could the following be produced?
(R)-1-deuterio-1-methoxyhexane
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The product would be produced through successive SN1
B
The product would be produced through successive SN2
C
The product would be produced through successive Williamson ether synthesis
D
Both A and B
E
Both B and C