7. Substitution Reactions SN2 Reaction
53PRACTICE PROBLEM
Trimethyloxonium tetrafluoroborate, (CH3)3O+BF4−, is a white solid and a strong alkylating reagent. Show how it can transfer a methyl group to a nucleophile (Nuc:−) via SN2. Label the leaving group. Briefly explain what makes this alkylating reagent easier to handle than most methyl halides.
