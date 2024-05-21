5. Chirality
Meso Compound
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the structure below:
i) Encircle the chiral centers.
ii) Label each chiral carbon as (R) or (S).
iii) Draw the internal plane of symmetry, if applicable.
iv) Classify as chiral or achiral.
v) Identify if it is a meso compound.
For the structure below:
i) Encircle the chiral centers.
ii) Label each chiral carbon as (R) or (S).
iii) Draw the internal plane of symmetry, if applicable.
iv) Classify as chiral or achiral.
v) Identify if it is a meso compound.