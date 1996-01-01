5. Chirality
Meso Compound
5. Chirality Meso Compound
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Do the molecules (i) 1,2-diisopropylcyclopentane and (ii) cyclobutane-1,2-diol have any achiral stereoisomers?
Do the molecules (i) 1,2-diisopropylcyclopentane and (ii) cyclobutane-1,2-diol have any achiral stereoisomers?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Both molecules have an achiral stereoisomer.
B
Neither of the molecules has an achiral stereoisomer.
C
Only cyclobutane-1,2-diol has an achiral stereoisomer.
D
Only 1,2-diisopropylcyclopentane has an achiral stereoisomer.