3. Acids and Bases
Acid Base Equilibrium
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the given solvents will be compatible with the acids and bases involved in the following reactions (Ignoring any side reactions)?
Solvent choices = diethyl ether, ethanol, and water.
a. CH3CH2Li + CH3—C≡C—H → CH3—CH3 + CH3—C≡CLi
b. CH3CH2Li + (CH3)2CH—OH → CH3—CH3 + (CH3)2CH—OLi
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Diethyl ether: Not suitable Ethanol: Suitable Water: Suitable
B
Diethyl ether: Suitable Ethanol: Not suitable Water: Not suitable
C
Diethyl ether: Suitable Ethanol: Suitable Water: Not suitable
D
Diethyl ether: Suitable Ethanol: Suitable Water: Suitable