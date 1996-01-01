Which of the given solvents will be compatible with the acids and bases involved in the following reactions (Ignoring any side reactions)?



Solvent choices = diethyl ether, ethanol, and water.



a. CH 3 CH 2 Li + CH 3 —C≡C—H → CH 3 —CH 3 + CH 3 —C≡CLi

b. CH 3 CH 2 Li + (CH 3 ) 2 CH—OH → CH 3 —CH 3 + (CH 3 ) 2 CH—OLi