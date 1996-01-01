3. Acids and Bases
Acid Base Equilibrium
3. Acids and Bases Acid Base Equilibrium
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of 6-cyclopentylhexyl 4-phenylbutanoate yields 4-phenylbutanoic acid and 6-cyclopentylhexanol. Complete the simplified flow chart for separating the carboxylic acid from the alcohol product by identifying X1 to X6.
The acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of 6-cyclopentylhexyl 4-phenylbutanoate yields 4-phenylbutanoic acid and 6-cyclopentylhexanol. Complete the simplified flow chart for separating the carboxylic acid from the alcohol product by identifying X1 to X6.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
X1 = ethanol X2 = sodium hydroxide X3 = 4-phenylbutanoate X4 = ethanol X5 = sodium chloride X6 = 4-phenylbutanoic acid
B
X1 = water X2 = sodium hydroxide X3 = 4-phenylbutanoate X4 = sodium hydroxide X5 = sodium hydroxide X6 = 4-phenylbutanoic acid
C
X1 = water X2 = sodium hydroxide X3 = 4-phenylbutanoate X4 = sodium hydroxide X5 = sodium chloride X6 = 4-phenylbutanoic acid
D
X1 = benzene X2 = sodium hydroxide X3 = 4-phenylbutanoate X4 = benzene X5 = hydrochloric acid X6 = 4-phenylbutanoic acid